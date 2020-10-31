SIDNEY — The public will have a chance to view the village’s new community building/village hall Monday night.
That’s when the village board holds its monthly meeting, which is likely to have a good turnout — and not just to view the new $980,000 facility. The issue of whether chickens should be allowed in town is likely to be a topic.
The board voted 4-3 last month to ban the raising of chickens in town. But since then, several residents have indicated they think that was the wrong decision.
“I’m kind of getting a feeling this will be one of our bigger meetings,” Village Board President Jason Arrasmith said.
The new building will hold more than twice the number of the old one — 148 in the main hall compared to “50 or 60” in the old one, he said.
The board will allow as many people as possible in the building as long as social-distancing practices are observed. If there are more than that, people will have to wait outside.
In the old building, “the public had to wait in the corridor” or outdoors if there were too many people, he said.
The new building, located at 113 E. Main St., is equipped with offices for village clerk, village president and ESDA director.
“Due to COVID and everything else, we didn’t have an open house,” Arrasmith said. “The first meeting will be the first opportunity for the public to come and see it.”
The village used part of the $2 million it received from the sale of its water system to Illinois American Water to build the new community building.
The building will be open for rental. Arrasmith said it has already been used for a birthday party and a baby shower.
He estimated the old community building, located at 221 S. Davis St., was built in the early 1900s.
The Sidney American Legion post, which had been meeting there in the section that used to hold the town library, will buy the old building.