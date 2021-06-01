CHAMPAIGN — The first in-person city council meeting in more than a year opened with a moment of silence and featured a moving tribute — both in honor of a fallen Champaign police offer.
Two weeks after Christopher Oberheim was killed while responding to a call of a domestic dispute, council members took turns Tuesday night reading the text of a resolution in his memory.
Newly elected Michael Foellmer led off.
“The Champaign City Council recognizes those brave and dedicated law-enforcement officers who, in their efforts to serve and protect their fellow citizens, daily put their lives on the line to carry out their duties,” he read.
The resolution — to designate the three-block portion of University Avenue between Neil and Chestnut streets as Honorary Chris Oberheim Avenue — passed unanimously.
Visible emotion could be seen on the faces or heard in the voices of everyone present in the council chambers for the first meeting held somewhere other than Zoom since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to pray,” said council member Will Kyles, who led the group in prayer as the meeting opened. “And not just to pray, but to put into work the conversations, to be able to reach across and have the tough conversations.
“And also, the conversations of appreciation to those who serve in front of the scenes … and behind the scenes.”
All eight council members spoke, with much of the discussion devoted to Officer Oberheim’s memory and the prevention of future violence.
“We cannot allow the violence that has plagued our community to claim another life,” council member Alicia Beck said. “Now is the time for us to unite together, to love one another and to say that we will find a new way.”
A large contingent of public was on hand to watch the resolution pass, many of whom left shortly afterward.
The meeting lasted roughly 80 minutes. Five other bills also passed with the support of the entire council, including an ordinance to delay the automatic increase in the city’s minimum fines and an authorization for Mayor Deb Feinen to sign a joint resolution supporting additional funding for expanded Amtrak service.