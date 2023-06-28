RANTOUL — Braver Angels, an organization aiming to bring people together across political divides, will host a first-in-Illinois event tonight in Rantoul.
The headliners: state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, and state Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign.
The Bipartisan Constituent Conversation, set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Rantoul Township High School, will be an opportunity for constituents to discuss how to work together despite the current divisive politics.
Braver Angels Illinois co-coordinator Matt Hausman says the organization sees this as a first step in this state.
“The idea is to demonstrate that elected officials can work together and be respectful,” Hausman said. “We want to bring it back to people who want to have those conversations.”
Anyone interested in attending can fill out an online interest form, but the conversation will be mostly aimed at Rantoul area residents with a highlighted topic of workforce development in that area.
This theme was suggested by Marron and Faraci, who were already planning to collaborate on the issue.
The plan for the evening is for attendees to be split up into groups of four or five to eat dinner together and begin discussions on the topics picked out by event organizers.
The state legislators will observe and listen during the first segment, then hear from their constituents in an organized fashion afterward.
The goal is for attendees to not only have the chance to bring up their concerns with elected officials, but get to discuss local politics with their peers.
So far, around 25 local residents have signed up for the event alongside 15 members of Braver Angels.