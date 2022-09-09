CHAMPAIGN — One of Champaign’s longest-serving city council members, Tom Bruno, said he’s going to step aside next year and give someone else a turn.
A council member since Aug. 5, 1997, Bruno said Thursday he doesn’t plan to seek re-election next April.
He holds one of the three at-large (as opposed to district) seats on the council.
The other two current at-large members, Will Kyles and Matthew Gladney, said they plan to run again next year.
At least one candidate has just announced plans to seek an at-large council seat — Champaign school board member Kathy Shannon.
“I’ve spent the last eight years as a Champaign Unit 4 school board member, working to make our school system better,” she said. “Now I’m running for city council to continue the work of making our community a better place to live for everyone.”
A 68-year-old attorney with law offices in Urbana, Bruno was originally appointed to the city council in 1997 to fill an at-large seat vacancy. He’s been elected and re-elected ever since.
“There are plenty of highly qualified citizens in the community who can serve on the city council, and while I’ve enjoyed my time and I take great pride in the things that we did for the city the last 25 years, there are others who can make their mark on the city. And I believe in democracy. I’d like to see the public select my replacement in an open and fair manner.”
In terms of priorities for the remainder of his term, Bruno didn’t name any specific projects — but he did say he plans to make his best attempt to vote on issues “in a way that I think is best for the future of my community.”
“I’m not leaving town, and I’d like to see this continue to be a vibrant community with good city government,” he said.
Bruno recalls a street lighting project as one of the first issues he dealt with on the council. For several years, there were storm-water detention projects, the rebuilding of Green Street and keeping the city in good financial shape, he said.
If there’s one thing he wishes could have happened during his tenure: “I’d like to have been at a ribbon-cutting for an ice arena,” he said.
While four council meetings a month for 25 years has meant attending 1,200 meetings, Bruno said he isn’t stepping down next year to spend time doing something else — though, he joked, “I’ll probably go to bed a little earlier on Tuesday nights.”
He also doesn’t plan to comment on or endorse any candidates for his seat, he said.
“I’m inclined to sit back and let democracy work,” he said.