Among the issues candidates for the 52nd Illinois Senate District opening were asked to answer by Democratic Party leaders in Champaign and Vermilion counties: What is your position on gun control, and how do you think the Senate and the full Illinois Legislature can address gun violence?
Here’s how each of the 10 community members hoping to succeed the late Scott Bennett responded.
CAROL AMMONS
“I have a FOID card and I own a firearm. However, I’m opposed to large-capacity magazines. Large-capacity ammunition magazines (LCMs) are a common thread in many high-profile mass shootings in the United States. Because shooters with such magazines can fire many shots in rapid succession without having to pause to reload, those in the line of fire do not have a chance to escape, law enforcement does not have the chance to intervene, and the number of lives shattered by senseless acts of gun violence increases dramatically.
“Though I am not currently holding a bill regarding LCMs, I supported HB 1467 in the 100th General Assembly, which would have prohibited people in Illinois from importing, selling, manufacturing, transporting or possessing a bump-fire stock. Last year, I supported legislation to address 3D printing of guns.
“It’s critical that we properly vet potential gun owners as well as strengthen our infrastructure for tracking the sale and purchase of firearms. This is why I supported HB1091 in the 102nd General Assembly, which would have required gun owners to submit fingerprints when applying for or renewing a Firearm Owner Identification card.
“I share the concerns of our community surrounding the danger of 3D printed guns and support the idea of passing legislation that forbids manufacture, sale, and possession of them. And, this year, I’ve co-sponsored HB5855, which seeks to finally address the over proliferation of assault weapons in the State of Illinois.”
GIANINA BAKER
“I stand with Moms Demand Action’s position of common-sense gun laws and responsible gun ownership. As for potential actions, it is essential that communities have the resources needed to address root cause(s).
“Funding that addresses several pressure points at the same time — for instance, Champaign’s Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint — can be effective if those solutions address root cause(s) within the community.
“With my work in our local community, I see how schools are central to this work but they cannot do it alone. Using program evaluations as well as hearing voices within invested communities can help us get to solutions.”
CINDY CUNNINGHAM
“I believe in gun safety. I believe that people who are law abiding should be able to own guns for sport and protection. I also believe that 18 is too young to own a weapon that can kill multiple people very quickly when an 18-year-old doesn’t have a fully developed prefrontal cortex, where impulse control is regulated in the brain.
“I also think that we need to develop a pathway to temporarily take away people’s guns and their right to carry them when they are in a mental health crisis and then a pathway for them to earn them back once it is resolved. I believe we need to invest in research to develop guns that will only fire for their legal owners — and that will not fire at all unless fired by their legal owner — to help shut down the illegal gun market and help prevent accidental shootings at homes. I don’t think we have fully explored ways that we can have safe gun ownership.
“To answer the question, the Senate can pass gun-safety bills to address the issues of gun ownership. The Senate can also develop grant programs for technology development for ‘smart’ guns.”
MICKENSY ELLIS-WHITE
“I am a gun owner and veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. I currently hold a Firearm Owners Identification card and concealed-carry license.
“I believe in laws that are in support of responsible gun ownership. I believe in strengthening laws for people that have been deemed to be violent and dangerous, such as the case with restraining orders and domestic violence. I believe in providing more resources to the Illinois State Police and mental health providers that enforce the laws currently in place.
“I believe in oversight of these programs. I believe in background checks, age limits and waiting periods, as studies have shown efficacy for reducing gun violence.
“I do not support banning guns, as this would be unenforceable and many people would see this as a violation of their constitutional rights.”
PAUL FARACI
“During the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018, I watched my then-13-year-old daughter, Ellie, come to grips with the f
act that a shooting could happen in her school too.
“Like any father, seeing that fear in her eyes motivates me to do anything I can to keep her safe. Illinois averages 14 deaths per 100,000 residents, which is slightly higher than the national average. I know we can do better.
“I am a gun owner but believe that there should be as many protections in place as possible — especially when it comes to assault-style weapons. Some of the common-sense legislation I support would be:
— “Provide law enforcement with additional resources to make sure there is the proper administration of the Gun Dealing Licensure Act and to provide them with the tools to prevent potentially dangerous individuals to obtain firearms.
— “Prohibiting the sale and possession of ‘ghost guns.’
— “Establishing an age threshold to purchase assault-style weapons.
— “Requiring dealers to have a state-level license to sell firearms.
— “Supporting additional resources for mental health resources, suicide prevention efforts and crisis and trauma intervention.”
MIKE INGRAM
“I think we’ve gone far astray of the intent of the Second Amendment and can do many things to help curtail gun violence that don’t keep people from hunting or protecting their families.
“I grew up around guns and have a FOID card, but that doesn’t keep me from seeing how the most common-sense, popular laws aimed at reducing horrible outcomes are still the target of polarized rhetoric and torrents of money spent in opposition. The Brady Bill is a famous example of policy that interrupted bad outcomes, and when it expired we saw how quickly things can devolve.
“Assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that allow for near-immediate mass death are things we need to eliminate. Better background checks and closing of loopholes for online or gun-show purchases are demonstrably helpful in reducing bad outcomes. But the elephant in the room is always the ability to hop state lines and circumvent Illinois laws that could be helpful. So we need to do what we can to support and push our federal counterparts to make bold changes in Congress.
“Also, one of the things that seems to get lost in the gun debate often is the statistical likelihood of going through with suicidal thoughts when a gun is easily accessed. If we want to talk about suicide in this country, we have to talk about gun accessibility and what we can do about it.”
CRISTINA MANUEL
“I do have a FOID card, and even had a concealed-carry license for a time, so I am not against gun ownership, per se. (My concealed-carry license was not renewed in December 2020 because there are such limited opportunities for carrying in this area. This is especially true in Champaign-Urbana due to restrictions on carrying on university grounds).
“However, I am definitely for responsible gun ownership, and fully support reasonable restrictions, including but not limited to:
— “The requirement of a firearm owner’s safety class prior to being able to obtain a FOID card and at every renewal. (Active and retired military veterans or police officers can be excluded from this requirement).
— “Extensive background checks prior to being able to obtain a FOID card, and another ‘soft pull’ updated background check during the 72-hour holding period pending receipt of any future firearm purchases.
— “Harsher penalties for those who commit gun violence, as well as those who either purchase firearms on behalf of someone else or have firearms in their possession where they are accessible to those who do not have a FOID card or are otherwise prohibited from owning firearms.
— “Banning assault-style weapons, except for military or police purposes.
— “Part of the problem is that we have a surplus of money in politics based on lobbyists and representatives who do not always represent their constituency’s interests. Approximately 80 percent of Americans support background checks but super PACs like the NRA have completely bought out politicians. To think this doesn’t happen at the state and local level would be a fallacy.
— “The entire Illinois Legislature needs to take a stand to curtail gun violence in our cities, and keep our communities and our families safe. This involves enacting legislation with reasonable restrictions to ensure that guns remain only in the hands of people who are properly trained and do not pose a threat to others.”
KYLE PATTERSON
“I am very supportive of gun control and feel that gun laws across all 50 states are too lenient. I would like to see the legislature pass a ban on AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles and extended magazines, which I believe will occur during the lame-duck period in 2023.
“A harsh reality we face as a state is that even when we place restrictions on weapons, we are surrounded by states that do not have those same rules, which can make our policies obsolete. It is incumbent upon every member of state government who supports these reforms to lobby members of the U.S. Congress to take these issues up and pass true gun control on the federal level.
“I believe the most effective way to address gun violence is to create situations for individuals where they do not feel the need to turn to gun violence. As Champaign County Board chair, I led a task force aimed at investing federal ARPA funds into violence prevention initiatives and we allocated several million dollars towards several community-based organizations that invest in our youth and at-risk young adults by engaging them in economic opportunities, educational resources, mental health programs and other positive opportunities.
“I would like to see the state increase in funding these types of programs around the state.”
ANDY QUARNSTROM
“I support the Second Amendment and am a licensed gun owner in Illinois. However, I believe common-sense gun legislation is appropriate, and I will work tirelessly to address the issues related to gun violence and mass shootings.
“Some solutions may include programs related to the root causes of violence and some may be directly related to gun access. I would be supportive of legislation that does this, but I first would want to be confident that the processes we currently have in place are working.”
MATT SULLARD
“I support the Protect Illinois Communities Act. It is a significant step toward improving community safety, and one of many common-sense gun safety laws that should be pursued to increase community safety. These measures continue to have widespread public support, because voters know that families and children need to feel safe in their own schools, stores and homes.
“The General Assembly must act to remove the deadliest weapons from our communities, while ensuring such acts can survive legal challenges. I will push for stronger, common-sense gun safety laws, including closing loopholes, mandatory wait times, strengthening red flag laws and banning the most dangerous weapons. Community safety, however, is not a one-solution problem.
“Another essential step is to help get mental health and fundamental resources to those in need. Local governments must be enabled to actively go into communities and neighborhoods to talk with local leaders about ways to help.
“Trust is crucial for community mental health initiatives to succeed. That is why it is so important to work with residents and neighborhood leaders directly to share information and resources. I will work to provide those resources and opportunities to local leaders to start those conversations that lead to action.
“Simultaneously, law enforcement must continue to receive the resources needed to do its part in making communities safe. Police officer shortages make it easier for violence to spread, so we must create an environment to help fill positions with qualified, trained recruits.
“Training needs to place heavy emphasis on biases and tactics that cause friction between community members, especially those of color. Accountability must be swift to ensure the public trust in its police force. All parties must be heard in finding ways to improve.”