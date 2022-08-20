Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.