CERRO GORDO — The village has its third president in less than two years’ time.
Dennis Ridgeway, who was nominated for the top spot after Brad Willimas’ resignation last winter, submitted his own resignation at Cerro Gordo’s last village board meeting.
Trustee Tim Allen was voted in as his successor and will serve as acting mayor until the 2021 election. That allows him to retain his current seat on the board.
“The board needed to put someone in place that knew where we are currently at with our projects,” Allen said. “I have been involved with all of our current projects from their beginnings, so I guess that is why I was chosen for the job.”
Allen has served on the board since 2011. He has resided in Cerro Gordo since elementary school.
“Cerro Gordo is a great little town,” he said. “There are issues like in all small towns, but at the end of the day you know that if you need something there is a whole community of people here to help.”
Ridgeway was not present for the meeting. He declined to comment about the reason for his resignation.