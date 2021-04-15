URBANA — Cameron Raab, one of the Champaign County Board’s newest members, has resigned, and a Champaign business owner is likely headed to take his place.
Raab was appointed in December to fill a vacancy in District 6, and resigned effective April 9 because he has moved out of the district, according to County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
Kloeppel said she plans to nominate Champaign business owner Samantha Carter to fill the balance of Raab’s term, which runs through Nov. 30, 2022. Carter, 40, of Champaign, was the choice of county Democrats to fill the vacancy, according to Kloeppel and County Board Chairman Kyle Patterson.
Carter is the owner of Logistics Natural Hair Care School at 206 N. Randolph St., C. Before that, she operated Jazzie Looks, a hair salon at 122 N. First St., C.
Carter said she grew up in Champaign-Urbana and has lived in Champaign’s Garden Hills neighborhood for eight years.
A longtime community advocate, she was a vice president of the Champaign County Black Chamber of Commerce for five years and has also been involved with Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club and NAACP of Champaign County, she said.
Kloeppel said she has already met with Carter and plans to nominate her for confirmation at the board’s next meeting April 22.
Because of resignations, both seats in District 6 will continue to be filled by appointed, rather than elected, members, until each one is up for election next year.
Jenny Lokshin, marketing manager at Human Kinetics, was appointed to fill the other District 6 seat in February.
She replaced DeShawn Williams, who resigned his county board seat to take a job as chief deputy in the county treasurer’s office.