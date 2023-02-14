CHAMPAIGN — Jeff Trask has a message for everyone who might wonder why making reparations to Black Americans is relevant more than a century and a half after slavery was abolished in the U.S.
“History matters,” he said.
Reparations are important now even though today’s White Americans have never been slave owners and today’s Black Americans have never been slaves, Trask said.
“We’re always affected by the past,” Trask said. “If my great-grandfather got lynched before he had my grandfather, I wouldn’t exist. History matters.”
Trask heads a committee launched in 2021 by New Covenant Fellowship Church in Champaign that is working to expand understanding of the need for reparations.
The committee was formed as part of the church’s ongoing commitment to further justice and community repair, according to its pastor, Renee Antrosio.
Trask is reaching out to other local churches and organizations in hope that they will join New Covenant Fellowship’s efforts by becoming part of a community reparations committee to jointly fund projects and people doing the work of racial justice.
This effort isn’t intended to fix past wrongs, Trask said. It’s aimed at educating the community and deciding what making reparations means in Champaign County.
“There’s a lot of history out there that people don’t know,” he said.
One important piece of reparations is financial, Trask said.
The United States built wealth in the 1860s by a cotton industry fueled by slave labor and can boast about being the world’s wealthiest nation today because of its history, he contends.
Meanwhile, New Covenant Fellowship is taking a step toward making reparations by providing money to three local residents doing the work of racial justice in Champaign County, according to Antrosio and Trask.
The church’s reparations committee has voted to use its reparations fund to provide honorariums of $500 to each of the three community members honored at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration held Jan. 15.
They include Dawn Mosley Blackman, outreach pastor at Champaign’s Church of the Brethren and steward of that Randolph Street Community Garden; Anthony Sullers Jr., a lecturer in the University of Illinois Department of African American Studies; and the Rev. Terrance Thomas, pastor of Champaign’s Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Antrosio said the checks will be enclosed with a message congratulating the honorees and expressing appreciation for their work.
“Far too often, Black leaders and activists hear words recognizing their work, but they receive little financial reward,” the notes state. “As members of Reparations Committee of New Covenant Fellowship, we see this as one more example of the deep inequity between White and Black Americans.”
Trask, of Urbana, is also the founder of the Champaign County Christian Health Center.
He asks churches and organizations interested in getting involved with the community reparations committee to email him at tysonfaith@ yahoo.com.