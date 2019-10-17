CHAMPAIGN — Calls by one Champaign City Council member to consider the disbanding of the city's citizen police review board — two years after it was created — have the leader of the five-person group asking one question:
Why?
Emily Rodriguez, chairwoman of the city’s Citizen Review Subcommittee, said Wednesday she “can’t imagine what we could’ve done” to upset council member Clarissa Fourman, who a night earlier called for a study session to look into the idea of Champaign’s Human Relations Commission absorbing the subcommittee.
“I’m not convinced we need them to be a separate entity,” Fourman said Wednesday. “Before, I did, but the actions of the chair recently lead me to believe they do not.”
Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to act on Fourman’s recommendation of studying at a future date the roles of its boards and commissions, including the Citizen Review Subcommittee.
It’s just a study session, Mayor Deb Feinen emphasized Wednesday, and not at all an endorsement of getting rid of the subcommittee created in 2017 to review the police department’s investigations into complaints filed against it.
“My intent is to look at the ordinances and check in on what work they’re doing,” Feinen said. “This is our newest board, and it took years to get it in place. We always expected tweaks along the way. We certainly didn’t expect perfect language when we set it up.”
At issue is the subcommittee’s role, which was defined in part in the city ordinance that led to its creation as promoting “thoughtful policy recommendations and ongoing outreach” in addition to its duties as an “unbiased review board.”
But when review board members proposed to Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb in May a series of changes to the process by which the police investigate complaints, some council members questioned whether they were overstepping their bounds, as they are a review board, not a policy-setting board.
Fourman said that some subcommittee members’ appearance at Tuesday’s council meeting, along with other comments made on social media, “makes me believe that they do not understand their duties.”
A night earlier, she further alleged that boards and commissions — including the citizen police review board — have been using city staff time inappropriately.
Asked about that charge Wednesday, Rodriguez was stumped, saying she hasn’t heard any complaints or indications that her committee has abused staff time.
“If anything, I’ve learned a lot about professionalism from their example,” Rodriguez said. “I think we’ve been swept up in some city council infighting and drama, but city staff is used to dealing with angry residents, and they know it’s complicated work. I think up and down, we have a good working relationship.”
Rodriguez also said she couldn’t understand why anyone would want to fix something that’s not broken, referring to Fourman’s approach on this issue as “combative.”
“If they’re displeased with the language of the ordinance, that’s fine. But we’re not made for this kind of theatrics,” Rodriguez said. “We’re looking forward to getting back to work and talking about recommendations. This is distracting from the work we’re doing; it seems to be a wrench in the machine.”
Subcommittee member Alexandra Harmon-Threatt, who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, said she hopes council members recognize the value of having citizens “play a part in examining police complaints.”
“I hope the city and the council remain committed to the citizens and the promise they made to make independent review a reality,” Harmon-Threatt said Wednesday. “I’m really hopeful that in their study session research, they discuss how citizen review boards work in other cities so they understand how far we have to go and how much improvement can be made to the process.
“You should hear and understand your constituents’ concerns,” she added. “Again, this is not something we dreamed up and not something brand-new and never been done before. Many other cities have these measures, and they work very well.”
Contacted Wednesday, council member Tom Bruno said he wasn’t ready to support the idea of folding Rodriguez’s group into the city’s Human Relations Commission.
He said he was “caught by surprise” when the study session request was circulated Tuesday night but still supported that component because it’s “healthy to have a review of our boards and commissions.”
“It’s chicken soup to me,” he said. “Typically with a study-session request, they do ask for some action, but this is still good because it’s always healthy to look into this.
“My review could mean there are no changes or vast changes; I just don’t have the facts to make that judgment now.”
Feinen said the study session could happen as soon as three months from now.
“When we do have that meeting,” the mayor said, “we’re going to reach out to the boards and commissions so they can read the study and appear if they want to.”