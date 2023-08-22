CHAMPAIGN — Champaign’s population grew by more than 7,000 in the decade between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, and it didn’t grow equally among the five city council districts.
That calls for an adjustment in district boundaries, and the council is set to consider seven new map proposals at Tuesday’s study session.
The council could choose one of the seven maps — among them, one submitted by Mayor Deb Feinen and two others submitted by council members Alicia Beck and Vanna Pianfetti — or ask city staff to draw yet another one, according to City Attorney Thomas Yu.
Under the current timeline, a final version of the new map would be up for a final vote at the Sept. 19 council meeting, well in time to have the new boundaries take effect for the next council election in spring 2025.
Yu said city officials want to allow time to conduct outreach to voters before the next election to let them know they may be in a different council district as a result of the change.
“A lot of other municipalities and counties have already done their redistricting. We took our time to do it, and we’re about to wrap it up,” he said.
The main priority in the redistricting process is to make sure that the population is relatively balanced in each of the five districts, ideally about 17,660 residents per district, he said.
Champaign had an overall population of 88,302 as of the 2020 Census, a gain of 7,247 residents over the 2010 Census.
The largest gain came in District 5, currently a sprawling area on the west and southwest sides of the city that includes some pockets that are outside city limits, followed by District 2, which takes in the southeast corner of the city.
District 4, which takes in part of the central area of the city and stretches as far south as Windsor Road and as far north as Bradley Avenue, lost population.
Yu said each of the seven maps satisfy the constitutional requirements for redistricting.
“Subjectivity is allowed in the process, and ultimately, it is a policy decision for council to adjust the council district boundaries in a manner that it determines is in the best interests of the community,” Yu said in a memo to the council.
In addition to balancing the population among districts, the council set several other guiding principles for the redistricting process, among them that the most recent census data be used, that each of the five districts include the home of an incumbent council member, and that the new map avoid diluting the voting strength of racial minority populations and consist of a territories that are contiguous and reasonably compact.
The current map includes one majority-minority district — in which the majority of voters are racial or ethnic minorities — and four of the new map proposals would increase that to two majority-minority districts.
According to Yu’s memo to the council, here’s a breakdown of how population in each of the five council districts changed from 2010 to 2020:
- District 1: Up 1,968 (from 16,148 to 18,116)
- District 2: Up 2,086 (from 16,278 to 18,364)
- District 3: Up 1,326 (from 16,035 to 17,361)
- District 4: Down 384 (from 15,924 to 15,540)
- District 5: Up 2,514 (from 16,407 to 18,921)