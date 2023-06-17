CHAMPAIGN — Champaign City Manager Dorothy David is poised to get a bonus for her job performance over the past year.
The city council, set to meet Tuesday, will consider an ordinance setting salary increases for the city’s more than 500 employees for the 2023-2024 budget year kicking in July 1.
Along with an annual salary raise from $223,386 to $231,205 for David, the ordinance states she will also receive a one-time $5,000 payment, “in recognition of her superior job performance over the past year.”
If the council approves, city employees from department heads on down the ladder are all in line for a 3.5 percent raise in the 12 months ahead, and firefighters will be getting a bit higher raise than their current union contract specifies.
Firefighters covered under the city’s contract with the International Association of Firefighters Local 1260 are set to receive a 2.75 percent raise starting July 1. That would be bumped up to a 3.5 percent raise for the sake of parity with other city employee groups.