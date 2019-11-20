How other cities fared
|City
|Score
|Chicago
|100
|Champaign
|79
|Rockford
|79
|Peoria
|72
|Aurora
|70
|Springfield
|68
|Joliet
|65
|Naperville
|65
|Carbondale
|42
WASHINGTON — The city of Champaign continues to score above average on a national Municipal Equality Index that rates LGBTQ equality in 506 cities across the country.
The eighth annual ranking by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the Equality Federation Institute assessed LGBTQ equality on 49 criteria covering city nondiscrimination protections, policies for municipal employees, city services, law enforcement and city leadership on the issue.
The average score for the Illinois cities ranked this year was 71 out of 100 points, above the national average of 60. Champaign scored 79, consistent with its upper-70s tallies over the past few years.
Champaign scored well for its nondiscrimination laws and for having services such as a Human Rights Commission and an LGBTQ liaison in the mayor’s office.
It missed points for not offering transgender-inclusive health care benefits, now available to workers in 164 cities nationwide. And while the Champaign Police Department has an LGBTQ liaison, the position doesn’t meet the standards measured by the index.
“The City is committed to inclusiveness and continues to promote protections for our LGBTQ community members,” said Rachel Joy, Champaign community relations officer. “The City strives each year to identify areas in which we can improve our MEI score.”
Commission President Alphonso David said the index shows that cities across the country are taking the lead in LGBTQ protections, despite efforts by the federal government and some states to curtail equality.
Since the index’s debut in 2012, the number of cities earning the highest score has increased more than eightfold, and average scores rose this year in every region of the country, he said.
Support for LGBTQ non-discrimination protections topped 70 percent, including a majority of Democrats, Republicans and independents, he said.
The organization supports the federal Equality Act passed by the House, which would provide consistent LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections in employment, housing, credit, education, public spaces and services, federally funded programs and jury service.
The full report, including scorecards for every city, is available online at hrc.org/mei.