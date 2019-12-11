CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign City Council is moving forward with changes to a city ordinance that allows landlords not to rent to most people with felony convictions.
The council voted 8-0 in favor of reducing the amount of time landlords can hold felonies against potential tenants from five years to two.
A final vote will come later.
The proposed ordinance would also make it clear that the two-year rule refers to convictions in which someone is sentenced to prison, not probation, and lists the types of felonies that can be considered, such as murder, robbery and arson.
When council members last debated the topic in June, they opted not to fully repeal language in the city code that had come under criticism for discriminating against the formerly incarcerated and led to more than 700 residents signing a petition urging that it be scrapped altogether.
Several of those residents spoke Tuesday in favor of the reduction to two years, but with disappointment that the rule wasn’t being eliminated altogether.
“Those of us who have been incarcerated, we believe that we have paid our debt to society,” said James Kilgore, co-founder of the First Followers re-entry program, who spent six years in a California prison. “We’ve spent time in prison, and when we’ve done our time, we believe that we should have all of our rights. And the legislation and the ordinances and things that are being discussed here still are treating people with felony convictions as if they are less than entitled to the rights of everyone else.”
At-large council member Will Kyles called the reduction “a big deal.”
“There will be individuals whose lives will be instantly changed because of this” he said.
District 4 representative Greg Stock, who is also a landlord, said he would support it.
“I realize that this is not a perfect compromise for many on both sides, to be quite honest, but I think that it’s a step, at least, toward where we need to be right now,” Stock said.
And District 2 representative Alicia Beck said she’d prefer to get rid of the limit altogether but supports the reduction.
“It does not go far enough, and I hope that this will be an additional step that we take together as council, that we can continue to look at, in a more in-depth way, the ways in which we continue to participate in racially disparate policies,” she said.
The council also discussed a proposal to allow supportive group housing for up to five formerly incarcerated residents at a time, and what type of restrictions to place on that, such as spacing limits or limits to the type of felonies allowed.
No members spoke against the proposal.
Beck and District 3 representative Angie Brix both said they don’t think there needs to be spacing limits or certain felonies.
Right now, up to four non-related individuals can live together in Champaign — with a few exceptions, such as for substance-abuse recovery or transitional housing.
First Followers co-founder Marlon Mitchell said his organization is planning supportive group housing.
“We have something in the plans, but it hasn’t materialized yet,” he said.
He supports updating the policy so that “whatever we want to do, we’ll know that we won’t be constrained by the policy.”