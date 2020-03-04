CHAMPAIGN — About 40 acres of farmland once intended to be the site of the new Central High School on Olympian Drive has been annexed into the city of Champaign.
The city council approved the annexation agreement Tuesday with the Champaign school district, which believes the land could be sold to a developer, though the city said nothing is imminent.
“The thinking is to try to maximize the potential value of this land,” said the district’s attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald. “Down the road, maybe a developer would want to acquire the land and then those funds could be converted to more direct school-related uses.”
The annexation allows for the extension of Neil Street if a development is built and rezones the land for a mix of residential uses.
Another 40 acres the district owns on Interstate Drive is already part of the city and is restricted to educational uses, Fitzgerald said.
“The prior school board entered into an agreement with the Atkins family, who was the seller, that said the only thing this 40 acres could be used for was a high school,” he said.
After the 2016 referendum, whose projects did not use that land, was approved, the board went back to the Atkins family, he said, and it agreed to loosen the restrictions, allowing for a middle school, elementary school, administration building or athletic fields at the site.
Unit 4 bought both tracts of land in 2014 for a total of $3.2 million.