Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.