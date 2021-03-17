CHAMPAIGN — After voting down a Black Lives Matter street mural earlier in January, the Champaign City Council on Tuesday approved designating the street in front of the City Building as Black Lives Matter Honorary Street.
The measure was approved 7–0, with two members absent.
Honorary street signs will be placed on Chester Street between Neil and Walnut streets.
Rather than the traditional 9-by-36-inch brown honorary street signs, the Black Lives Matter one will be 12 by 48 inches and have yellow text on a black background.
Council member Clarissa Fourman, who had pushed for a street mural, thanked city staff for this consideration.
“Although I still think that this is a slap in the face to what we could have done for people, I would like to give the city staff a shout out for taking the time to change the sign,” she said.
And council member Alicia Beck said that while the honorary street designation is “woefully lacking in what we could be doing as a community to show our support for Black lives in our community,” she acknowledged that “this is at least something that we have as a council can do as a symbol.”
Beck said she hopes the council follows up with action.
“What I would hope that we can do as a council going forward is create some real change and some real policies that will address the disparities that exist for Black community members, and that we will do more to make sure that we are saying through our policy work that Black Lives Matter,” Beck said.
The council also approved by a 7-0 vote a $262,500 settlement for a woman who sued the city after allegedly tripping on rebar that had been overgrown with grass.
Edna K. Gammill sued in February 2020, alleging that after she tripped in August 2019 near the intersection of University Avenue and Second Street, she had to have shoulder surgery and physical therapy.