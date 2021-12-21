CHAMPAIGN — More than 45 automated license-plate readers are set to be installed at roads and intersections in the northern and southwest portions of Champaign after the city council approved a resolution on a 6-3 vote Tuesday at a meeting that featured a contentious public-comment period.
The council approved a contract with Flock Safety that would see a total of 46 license-plate readers installed for two years at a total cost of $244,100, along with a year of the company’s acoustic sensors covering a 1.3-mile area around the Garden Hills neighborhood at no additional cost.
The council also approved an amendment to bump up the plate-reader count from 36 to 46, which also bumped up the two-year cost from $189,000 to $244,100.
Most of the readers will go to areas mainly in north Champaign, while the 10 added on Tuesday night will be installed mainly in southwest Champaign.
Tuesday’s vote followed a mixed public-comment period where more than a dozen residents spoke.
Many voiced doubts about the technology’s effectiveness and wariness about surveillance and sought assurance that the cameras would only be used for solving serious crimes.
Those in favor, including some who personally experienced gun violence, preached their desire for safety and hoped the vote could bring some justice for victims.
Council members Alicia Beck, Michael Foellmer and Davion Williams opposed the measure, saying the license-plate readers would sew distrust in the communities they’re placed in.
“For me, automated license-plate readers do not build unity, they do not build a community that provides for people,” Beck said. “Instead, I believe it perpetuates a surveillance state.”
Williams said he wanted to pursue a policy that adequately addressed gun distribution in the community.
“We have to find the real source,” he said.
According to a draft policy manual from the Champaign Police Department that was approved at the meeting, the department would use the devices to identify license-plate numbers “associated with stolen vehicles, wanted subjects, missing persons, Amber Alerts or other criteria as determined by a deputy chief of police.”
The devices “may also be used to gather information related to active warrants, homeland security, electronic surveillance, suspect interdiction, stolen property recovery, or other legitimate law enforcement purposes,” the draft said, adding they “shall not be used to enforce registration violations or city ordinance violations.”
Those who spoke during the public-comment period made an impact on council member Matthew Gladney.
“I think this might be the first time I’m sitting up here before a vote and I haven’t made up my mind,” he said.
He and others who ended up voting for the devices, including council member Tom Bruno and Mayor Deb Feinen, cited personal anecdotes from the gun-violence epidemic in swaying them.
Bruno noted his acquaintance with Liam Gasser, the 24-year-old victim of a shooting in late October on North Prospect Avenue that left him paralyzed. Feinen read from the letter of a local resident whose nephew was killed by a shooting in Champaign.
“For me, it sums up the reason why solving these crimes and any tools that will help law enforcement solve these crimes are something I’m going to support,” she said.