Champaign council asks for proposal on varsity game at McKinley
CHAMPAIGN — The possibility of a varsity football game at Central High School’s McKinley Field inched forward Tuesday night, but it’s far from a done deal.
At a well-attended study session, Champaign City Council members directed city staff to work on a special event permit and propose an amendment to an existing intergovernmental agreement to allow Central’s varsity football team to play a game on the renovated field, about a mile south of the school.
A game still has several checkpoints to go through before a decision is final. As City Manager Dorothy David explained, the city staff’s proposal, once complete, will have to go through votes by the Unit 4 school board and back to the council.
Tuesday night, the council heard from both proponents and detractors in the city chambers, through five-minute public comments.
Maroons football coach Tim Turner and his players made their case to play one “trial” game at McKinley, where they practice and lift. Their suggestion: 1 p.m. Sept. 24 against the Urbana Tigers, though they were apparently open to alternatives, especially since Urbana isn’t sure whether it can field a varsity team this year.
The Central football booster club and team came in vowing to provide a number of concessions, including trash cleanup and a shuttle service to go to the game, to try and ease any disruption. They said that playing games on Tommy Stewart Field, named for a Maroons coaching great but adjacent to Centennial High, doesn’t feel like their “home.”
“We are a part of this neighborhood as well, and we are being told to leave our neighborhood and go somewhere else,” Turner said to the council.
Orlando Thomas, Unit 4’s director of school supports and choice, provided extra details: that the district planned to buy portable bleachers for between 200 and 400 visiting fans and provide private security.
Meanwhile, several neighborhood residents raised qualms about hosting a game at the $7.1 million McKinley complex, which would go against a 2018 intergovernmental agreement. The concerns they had then — parking, trash, noise and security — are largely the same now.
One new dimension was: What’s changed since 2018? District 2 Councilman Michael Foellmer, who represents part of the McKinley neighborhood, raised the same question in absentia through remarks he delivered to Mayor Deb Feinen.
Neighborhood resident Justin Martin said he spoke to and gathered signatures from residents of more than 150 nearby homes, and 58 percent of them opposed the idea of Central playing a game on McKinley Field.
“Those who call this neighborhood home, their voices should carry weight,” he said.
Council members had plenty to say, in technical questions and comments directed at the crowd.
All of them applauded the student-athletes’ efforts to get the word out and participate in the democratic process.
Though four of the six council members directed city staff to provide a proposal, several raised issues with the current plan presented to them, and questioned whether the facility could handle full-sized high school football games.
“I think the communication hasn’t been great,” Feinen said. “It’s hard for neighbors to respond because the plan isn’t fully fleshed out.”
Councilwoman Alicia Beck, who also represents McKinley neighborhood constituents, voted not to move forward with the proposal, and called for a more extended conversation involving more neighborhood input.
Councilman Tom Bruno was open to a trial game, and a frank assessment after one attempt.
“I think it’s important we have this discussion and get past this talk of ‘breaking a promise, bait and switch, not in my backyard,’ and let’s talk about this game on this date,” Bruno said.
“I think we can test the waters in September,” Bruno added. “It might be a disaster but what if it goes surprisingly well? Maybe they can come back next year.”
Regardless, the uniformed Maroons players let out a series of team chants outside the city council chambers once the discussion concluded.