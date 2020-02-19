CHAMPAIGN — Citing privacy concerns, the Champaign City Council decided to wait for further information before voting on a proposal from the UI to add six “smart sensors” around the city.
The sensors would detect air quality and noise levels, but also use cameras to measure traffic and pedestrian counts, raising questions from several council members about how that video would be handled.
District 2 representative Alicia Beck questioned whether the video could be requested by police, which city IT director Mark Toalson wasn’t sure about.
“I would like for us to take some more opportunity to look at what the legal ramifications of this would be for our city,” Beck said.
“I like the idea. I think it’s kind of cool,” said District 4 representative Greg Stock, but “I would feel a little bit more comfortable if we had a little bit more about what that privacy protection is.”
The proposal, which Toalson said has already been approved by the University of Illinois, will be brought back to the council March 3.
The sensors would be placed on city traffic-signal poles and provide real-time data for researchers and the public to use.
“I don’t quite understand what the privacy concern is,” Toalson said after Tuesday’s meeting. “These are cameras placed in a public location, looking at a public location, where there is no inherent right to privacy.”
He said the cameras wouldn’t use facial-recognition technology and that the raw video wouldn’t be available to the public.
UI Professor Richard Sowers has been working on this project and spoke in favor of it.
“The actual cameras, there is a privacy policy in place, and this has been reviewed by the University of Chicago. ... These sensors are currently at Chicago, Palo Alto, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Chapel Hill and Syracuse,” he said. “The goal of this is to give a lot of information so that a number of stakeholders in the city can more smartly do things.”