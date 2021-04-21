CHAMPAIGN — City council members universally praised a program set to launch this fall that’s geared toward helping Black students at Unit 4 schools at their families.
The council is now expected to vote on a final intergovernmental agreement next month with the school district to create LIFT Champaign ahead of the program’s launch in October.
“I just want to see this thing lift off the ground,” council member Matt Gladney said. “I’m really excited about it. … What I hope to see is down the road this grow and expand and serve the needs of folks in whatever capacity is necessary.”
LIFT, which stands for Leading Individuals and Families to Transformation, is expected to cost about $594,000 in its first year, with the city paying $250,000 annually with revenue from the increased food-and-beverage tax and the school district paying the remainder.
“LIFT is designed to help youth and families address and remove the institutional, systemic and self-imposed barriers between them and their success,” Deputy City Manager Joan Walls said. “This framework reflects on the challenges, the disappointments and the frustrations shared by many, many African American youth and their families over the years.”
Some 78 students from 67 families would initially be eligible for the program.
“The participants will be engaged through a development-of-care plan that will guide their intensive wraparound support services, mental health counseling, peer support and other activities,” Walls said.
Angela Ward, the school district’s assistant superintendent of equity and engagement, said LIFT would be culturally responsive, collaborative and trauma- informed.
“It’s family-focused, individualized, it’s transformative, and more importantly, it’s data-driven,” she said.
Researchers at the UI will be partnering with the program to study what is and isn’t effective.
The program would be led by the school district, which plans to hire five employees and a contracted mental-health therapist.
Three family-empowerment champions “will be just that,” Champaign Community Relations Manager Rachel Joy said, “helping to direct and provide immediate support to families, help them in navigating through barriers in systems and providing coaching.”
The program will also include a 24-hour hot line because “as we know, challenges don’t end when the school day ends,” Joy said.
Some council members expressed concern about staff being overloaded.
“If I do have any kind of concerns, it’s about the potential workload for the staff,” Gladney said. “I don’t want to see anyone burned out.”
But council member Clarissa Fourman said she doesn’t expect all 67 families to join at once, which should help staff ramp up.
“I definitely think it’s going to take time, the staff will build up, and I think the community will support this,” she said.
Mayor Deb Feinen said that if anything, the program will probably need more funding.
“It is, in my opinion, underfunded, but we do have to ramp up and begin, and this allows us to get started and to then figure out funding as we go forward,” she said. “I’m excited to get started.”