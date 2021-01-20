CHAMPAIGN — The city council ended up not removing the size limit for political signs in residential areas, as had been proposed earlier in the year.
Instead, political signs will be reclassified into a broader “temporary sign” category that still limits signs to 6 square feet in area in residential areas, the same size limit that real-estate signs face.
The council approved the zoning changes Tuesday that are meant to bring its sign ordinances in line with a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision, which made it more difficult for towns to regulate content on signs.
“The Supreme Court case said, in a nutshell, if you’re regulating signs based on the message they communicate, then that’s illegal,” said Bruce Knight, the city’s planning and development director. “If a political sign can be this size and real-estate signs can be this size, and they’re different, then you’re regulating based on the type of speech.”
The city was initially planning to simply remove the temporary political-sign ordinance, which would have removed the size limit.
“But then it was pointed out that real-estate signs still have a size limit, so it would create an inconsistency in the regulations ... related to the type of speech,” Knight said. “So we decided to make temporary signs all the same” in residential areas.
The changes also gave the city more discretion to decide what is a prohibited hazardous sign.
Urbana doesn’t have a limit, as long as the signs aren’t considered a hazard.
Champaign council members also approved $70,000 in contracts to demolish eight more homes in the Garden Hills neighborhood.
The demolitions will make way for a detention basin and storm sewers that will eventually be built to address the neighborhood’s long- standing flooding issues.
Last year, 36 homes were demolished along Hedge Road. Two remain to be demolished.
The eight demolitions approved Tuesday are being split into two packages, with Shafer Excavating demolishing three for $28,000 and Ezell Excavating demolishing five for $42,000.