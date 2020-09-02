CHAMPAIGN — In an appearance Tuesday on WDWS’ “Penny for your Thoughts,” Champaign Councilwoman Clarissa Fourman addressed vandalizing at the Champaign Police Department, recent protests and more.
Here’s some highlights:
On the Aug. 13 graffiti at the Champaign police headquarters:
— “When the vandalism happened, it deflects from their message and it waters down what they're trying to do. And so I just want them to know that, and they know that. I've talked to them."
— “I do want them to protest, and I want them to get out how they're feeling. But at the same time, I don't want anybody committing a felony."
On how to protest:
— “It's hard to tell a group of people who are typically unheard how to be heard. You can't teach people how to be heard if they're not used to being heard.”
— “Being Black, we wake up, it's another person's died. And we’re not talking police brutality. I'm literally talking in my community, there are people who are dying, and I know them, and I've grown up with them. That's hard. It's hard to see that and you become very hard because of the trauma. It's all trauma, all of it.”
— “You tell somebody who's protesting and holding the sign that it's not working, but they see change. And so they do think it's working, and it is. I do believe it's working because people are listening, things are happening.”
On chalk, which the city reminded residents July 30 is only for children:
— “The police department has so many other things going on. … We we have big things going on. And I would hate for us to really push our police department for something like that.”
— “So Mark, please, by all means, go grab you a set of sprayable chalk from Big Lots. It’s on sale right now. Come on down to Garden Hills,” Fourman said. “We don't have any sidewalks, but feel free to come on over there and do that. We like it.”