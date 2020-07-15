CHAMPAIGN — Champaign City Council members applauded steps by the city’s police department to update its use-of-force policies, but some said more action is needed.
The Champaign Police Department updated its use-of-force policies this month to include de-escalation, the duty for officers to intervene during unlawful use-of-force and an explicit ban on chokeholds.
Chief Anthony Cobb said Tuesday that these policies were longstanding practices that are now in the formal policy, and that the department now is in line with eight recommendations made last month in a town hall meeting with former President Barack Obama.
“I think this is a good first step,” Mayor Deb Feinen said. “I had a lot of emails asking us to adopt the ‘Eight Can’t Wait’ and the NAACP principles. It’s nice to know that we have done that.”
District 2 representative Alicia Beck said those changes should have been made “quite some time ago” and said the discussion “needs to go deeper.”
“We need to be talking about the culture of policing, and we need to be talking about and examining what it is that policing is going to look like in the city of Champaign, because I think that what we’re being asked to do is re-examine both of those things,” she said. “This is going to have to be a long term and incremental plan that we work toward, creating new ways of thinking about addressing social issues outside of policing.”
The council also approved the police department’s plan to hold town hall and small group meetings later this summer and fall to elicit more feedback and ideas.
The police department plans to report back to council members by the end of the year.
At-large council member Will Kyles encouraged the police department to find ways to include people who wouldn’t normally attend a meeting with police.
“Engagement is always important,” he said. “The harder part, though, is getting people in the room that traditionally would not talk to police officers.”