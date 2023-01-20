Champaign council members offer thanks to staff, express frustration over condemned apartments saga
CHAMPAIGN — Before unanimously approving up to $350,000 to provide temporary emergency housing for displaced residents of the condemned Champaign Park Apartments, council members offered thanks to city staff and scorn for property ownership and management.
It started with Matt Gladney asking city staff to share — for all on hand and watching remotely to hear — details on the scope of the problems at the West White Street apartment complex, which were detailed in The News-Gazette on Nov. 19, Dec. 13 and Jan. 14.
— When was the city first made aware of the problems at the complex, formerly known as Gramercy Park Apartments? In mid-October, a few tenants complained about a lack of heat in their apartments, Neighborhood Services Director Kerri Wiman said.
— How many buildings and units make up the Champaign Park Apartments? Each of the 42 buildings has 12 units for a total of 504 apartments, Wiman said.
— As of Jan. 4, according to documents provided to council members, 26 of the 42 buildings had been condemned. Have any been condemned since? Yes. There have been a few condemnations lifted but more added, as well, Wiman said.
— What does “condemned” mean in this context? “In this situation, we’re speaking about people that have no heat, or they have no water, or they have no hot water, or any combination of those three items,” Wiman said.
— How many people in the condemned buildings have been rehomed, and how many are in hotel rooms or sheltered elsewhere? “As of (Tuesday night), we have housed 65 households in hotels, 14 have left the hotels for a variety of reasons, 51 are in the hotel as of (Tuesday night) and approximately 92 households, the records that we have show that those were occupied units at the end of October and we have not rehoused them, so they may still be living at the property,” Wiman said.
Later, after thanking staff for working “literally around the clock” in helping secure temporary housing for residents, a frustrated Gladney said: “As much as my thank-yous are sincere, I’m just shaking my head that this is even needed, that we’re even at this point. This is something that shouldn’t have happened in the first place.
“Our staff has responded well to it, but it should not be occurring. So I hope this is wrapped up, and everyone who has been displaced can either go back to their homes and have heat and running water or we can find them someplace else to call home. Not just temporary, but someplace that they can think of as their permanent place of residence and not have to worry about some of the basic needs.”
Other council members had similarly mixed reviews — praise for the Neighborhood Services Department and the 500-plus hours of city staff time that’s been devoted to the cause, frustration with the New York-based LLC that owns the complex.
Vanna Pianfetti called the saga “shameful” but added: “This is a moment that I am proud to be part of this city because we are trying to help each other.”
Said Michael Foellmer: “To the property owners and folks managing this, I’m really disappointed.”
Will Kyles said the city’s action — including getting the buildings condemned and freeing up $97,164 in temporary emergency housing funding before this week’s vote — helped send the message that “property owners know that you’ve got to take care of your people.”
— Also passing by unanimous 8-0 vote, with council member Davion Williams absent following a death in his family: A long-awaited resolution that will bring light to Garden Hills as soon as this summer, which Hedge Road resident Samantha Carter addressed during public comment prior to the vote.
“As you know, for a long time, we’ve struggled with trying to get lighting in our neighborhood — and it is a must-have for every neighborhood to be well-lit, especially in times of crimes being committed,” she said. “I’m thankful, very thankful, that we will soon be getting lighting.”
The project calls for installing 126 35-foot streetlight poles with LED globe lights.
Bids from two local firms were approved this week, as part of the city’s multi-phased Garden Hills Streetlighting Improvements Project: $4,372,926.50 from Champaign Signal and Lighting for construction and an amount not to exceed $427,500 from Clark Dietz for construction engineering services.