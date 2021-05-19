CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign City Council unanimously approved a partnership with the Champaign school district aimed at providing wraparound support services for struggling Black students and their families.
The LIFT Champaign program will be staffed this summer and is scheduled to launch in October.
Some 78 students from 67 families identified by the school district would initially be eligible.
“I’m glad that we’re at this point. It’s taken us a long time,” council member Alicia Beck said.
The program has been in the works since the summer of 2018 and was set to be approved last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic set it back a year.
“I’m really happy this is starting now,” council member Matt Gladney said.
“It’s a pared-down version of what we wanted, but for obvious reasons, it has to be this way,” he said. “And sometimes it’s good to start small, and I look forward to the success I know that this program will have.”
LIFT, which stands for Leading Individuals and Families to Transformation, will cost about $594,000 in its first year, with the city paying $250,000 annually with revenue from the increased food-and-beverage tax and the school district paying the remainder.
The city council also heard a presentation on the new 10-year Capital Improvement Plan, which is updated every year and lays out which projects will be funded when.
“This is a process that is very complex and involves a balancing of a lot of different projects,” said Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight.
The city first prioritizes maintenance projects, then reconstruction, then upgrades and finally expansion, he said.
“Maintaining projects at the appropriate time in their life we know extends the life of that piece of infrastructure, saving us dollars down the road of having to replace it,” Knight said.
And he said the city is limited both in money and staff time.
“We have project managers assigned to all these projects, and there’s only so many projects that they can manage,” Knight said.
The 10-year plan includes nearly $445 million in expenses for 136 different projects.
The city plans to hold another study session this fall on ways to move up the $44 million Garden Hills drainage project, which isn’t set to begin construction on a detention basin until 2030 and won’t be completed until after the 10-year plan ends.
“As it’s planned right now, it would be primarily debt funded, and as I mentioned earlier, that requires a revenue stream to service that debt over a 20-year period,” Knight said. “But as we do our research, we hope to be able to come back to council in a fall study session and present strategies that we’ve identified and get direction on how to proceed.”
The city council increased its stormwater utility fee in 2017 and again this year to help pay for the Garden Hills drainage project and speed it up.
Over the past couple years, the city has demolished more than 40 homes along Hedge Road where the detention basin will be built.
Once the basin is built, the city then plans to install storm sewers to funnel water to it and rebuild the streets in the oft-flooded north Champaign neighborhood.