CHAMPAIGN — By a 7-1 vote, the Champaign City Council approved an $87,000 settlement with a Champaign man who filed an excessive-force lawsuit against a police officer.
The federal lawsuit filed in February alleged that Officer Tyler Darling forced his way into Davonte Wright’s home in October 2018 and beat him unjustifiably.
The lone no vote came from District 1 representative Clarissa Nickerson Fourman, who had no comment.
And Mayor Deb Feinen said District 4 representative Greg Stock was unable to attend because it is new student night at Centennial High School, where he is a teacher.
Wright’s lawsuit was filed by Chicago attorney Shneur Nathan, who will receive $50,000 of the $87,000 settlement with the city, which was also named in the suit.
Nathan could not be reached for comment.
Of the rest, $20,000 will go to Wright, $10,000 to his friends and $7,000 to his friends’ daughter, who witnessed the alleged beating, according to the suit.
The payment will be made from the city’s “Retained Risk” fund and from its insurer.
The lawsuit alleged that Darling pulled up behind Wright after he arrived at his friend’s house on Oct. 7, 2018.
Darling told Wright to get back in his vehicle, according to the lawsuit.
Wright instead continued to the house and tried to close the door, according to the suit, but Darling then allegedly “shoved the door open,” rushed in, “grabbed Mr. Wright and struck him in the face.”
The lawsuit also alleges that the officer pushed Wright, that the two stumbled over furniture and that Wright was eventually handcuffed.
Darling’s lawyers denied that their client struck Wright in the face.
They also indicated that the officer approached Wright in the first place for driving without valid vehicle registration and said Wright was resisting arrest.
“There was actual and arguable probable cause to arrest Plaintiff Wright,” wrote Darling’s attorney, Justin Brunner. “Defendant’s conduct was not motivated by evil motive or intent.”
Wright later pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license.
Darling is still an officer, according to Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb, who declined to comment further.
He referred The News-Gazette to the city's attorney, Fred Stavins.
Stavins said settlements are often reached without any admission of liability, as is the case with this settlement, and to avoid the cost of further litigation.
"Many claims could be litigated, and the City (or its employees) exonerated, however frequently the cost of litigating a claim would exceed the amount of possible settlement," Stavins wrote in a report to the city. "Exposure also includes, as in all cases, some likelihood that the City or its employees could be found liable for damages alleged by the claimant."
"After evaluation of these exposures, the City Attorney consulted with the City’s outside counsel and counsel for the City’s insurer as well as with the attorney for the claimant to determine if a settlement was possible," Stavins wrote. "In this claim, there has been agreement on the settlement amount."