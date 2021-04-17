CHAMPAIGN — The LIFT Champaign program may soon be lifting off.
The Champaign City Council will discuss the program, a partnership with the Champaign school district aimed at helping Black students and their families, at its meeting Tuesday ahead of a final vote next month on an intergovernmental agreement.
“The program will be bold, sustainable, holistic, and intentionally unconventional,” city staff wrote in a report.
It would be led by the school district and provide “wrap-around support services, mental-health counseling, peer supports and other activities,” according to the report.
LIFT, which stands for Leading Individuals and Families to Transformation, is expected to cost about $594,000 in its first year, with the city paying $250,000 and the school district paying the remainder.
When the city raised its food- and-beverage tax in September 2019 from 0.5 to 2.5 percent, it planned to use some of that revenue to fund the program and has budgeted $250,000 annually, plus a 2.5 percent annual increase, toward it.
Council members have praised the program in the past.
“I’m really excited about the LIFT program being included,” Clarissa Fourman said at a finance meeting in December. “It’s really good for the city to be putting its money where its mouth is. … This is a real big statement to the community.”
The program has been in the works since the summer of 2018 and emerged from the Youth and Family Empowerment Initiative.
LIFT was set to be approved last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic set it back a year, according to the staff report. The name was chosen as a reference to the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
City and school district staff identified 78 students from 67 families that would be eligible for the program based on whether they are food insecure or in poverty, have 10 or more discipline referrals, have 10 or more absences, and have three or more suspensions.
The district would hire six people for the program, including a director, a family-service manager, three family-empowerment champions and a shared office manager.
A therapist would also be contracted to provide mental-health support.
“It’s really, really important,” Mayor Deb Feinen said last year. “It’s going to make a big difference in our community.”
The city and school district also plan to partner with University of Illinois researchers to study what is and isn’t working.
To launch the program, the city council and school district will need to approve an intergovernmental agreement that lays out its structure.
If the agreement is approved next month, staff would be hired this summer and the program would launch in October, according to the report.