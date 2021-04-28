CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign City Council gave its support Tuesday to gradually loosing zoning restrictions on housing development, but it sounded wary of expected opposition.
City staff are planning for that with a website and community outreach and education, and they’re waiting to implement what are expected to be the more controversial zoning changes until there’s more buy-in.
Council member Matt Gladney said he supports moving forward with the initial changes, “But I am also bracing for the backlash that we’re probably going to get to some of this. … Sometimes people just don’t like change.”
The idea behind “incremental development” is to encourage more housing to be built gradually through zoning changes, both to reduce sprawl and to avoid sudden increases in housing density that could be disruptive.
The first steps would be allowing residents to add “accessory dwelling units” in areas zoned for single-family homes, eliminating off-street parking requirements and adding a zoning district specifically for smaller four- to six-unit apartment buildings.
An accessory dwelling unit could be an addition to an existing home or a living space above a garage where an older family member could live independently or a young adult could rent cheaply.
Council member Tom Bruno said the parking requirement for residential housing “probably did our community a great deal of harm over the last 40 years.”
“We didn’t let the market place the true value on those spaces, or the true cost on those spaces, because we made developers and landowners create a parking space whether the market wanted one or not,” he said.
Counci member Angie Brix said the new zoning district for smaller apartments could help reduce public opposition to new developments.
“I feel like every time there is an apartment building built in a neighborhood, especially an older neighborhood, we have the neighborhoods come out in a fury,” she said. “It’s one thing where they know it’s smaller scale, and it’s not going to be a huge amount of people in a small area. I think that is definitely missing.”
Down the road, staff floated removing eliminating single-family or two- family zoning districts, which restrict the number of “dwelling units” allowed on a lot, and reducing the lot dimension requirements for single-family zoning.
Regarding eliminating single-family or two-family zoning districts, Assistant Planning and Development Director Rob Kowalski said “we estimate that that will have a high level of community sensitivity and require a lot of staff resources, because there’s a lot of public education and discussion that has to go into changing something like that.”
Council member Clarissa Fourman said she liked the incremental development ideas but encouraged staff to be mindful of its affordability.
“You have people who will come in, they will develop, they will make a lot of rental properties, and they may raise the rent,” she said. “If you can’t help to keep that affordable, then that doesn’t matter.”
Zoning Administrator Ben LeRoy said "incremental development" should lead to more affordable housing, both because smaller apartment buildings tend to be more affordable than the large ones built with concrete and steel and because even if it is more expensive, it should become more affordable in the future.
"The new housing today … becomes the affordable housing of tomorrow," LeRoy said.