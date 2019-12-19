CHAMPAIGN — Two weeks before recreational marijuana becomes legal statewide, city council members signed off on updates to the city code to bring Champaign’s cannabis ordinances in line with Illinois law.
“It doesn’t make anything unlawful that is not unlawful under the state law,” Champaign Assistant City Attorney Kathryn Cataldo said.
If the city had removed the ordinance violations related to cannabis, penalties — such as for underage use — would have become state criminal offenses.
This allows police officers to issue ordinance violations instead, which come with a fine but no jail time.
This provides “an alternative, civil-only tool to address unlawful behavior instead of the criminal justice system,” Cataldo wrote in a report to council.
She compared it to retail theft, which can be treated as a criminal offense but is often dealt with as an ordinance violation.
Last year, the council lowered the cannabis possession fine from $350 to $50. That fine will remain in place, and others were added to match the fines for similar violations related to alcohol. But the council plans to discuss revamping the fine structure early next year.
Over the past five years, the number of cannabis possession violations has dropped significantly, from 194 in 2015 to 42 so far this year.
In other business, as expected, council members also unanimously gave consent to continue letting refugees resettle in Champaign.
Communities had until Dec. 25 to sign a letter of consent to accepting refugees, following a recent executive order from President Donald Trump.
Urbana had already sent its letter, said Lisa Wilson, of the East Central Illinois Refugee Mutual Assistance Center.
Savoy Village President Joan Dykstra said, “We have not discussed the issue.”