CHAMPAIGN — As another year of record-breaking gun violence in Champaign nears an end, city officials have drafted a lengthy blueprint to identify the paths that typically lead to homicides and other violence and shut them down with early interventions.
A draft of the Champaign Community Gun Violence Reduction Plan released Friday and headed to the city council Tuesday states that the plan “will combine community mobilization, social service provision and offender-oriented responses” to address gun violence in the city.
The price tag to put this plan into action: $6.2 million-plus of the city’s federal coronavirus relief funds over two years, much of it to provide grants to organizations that would partner with the city in doing the work.
The nearly $3.2 million for the first year would include grants to the Champaign school district, Carle Foundation Hospital, First Followers, Crime Stoppers, Youth and Family Peer Alliance, DREAAM program, East Central Illinois Youth for Christ and STEAM Genius, Champaign County Housing Authority YouthBuild program, and CU Trauma and Resilience Initiative, along with funding for research, evaluation and monitoring.
Costs for the second year are unknown, but city staff members are advising retaining an additional $3 million of the federal funding for Year 2.
There would also be internal costs for the city to create the new equity and engagement department proposed in the blueprint and to make grants to other community organizations to help fill in gaps.
The city would issue requests for proposals to help with remaining parts of the strategy, including a street-outreach strategy for youths and adults, faith-based mentoring, case management and counseling supports, victim legal services, family programming and after-school and weekend youth programming to include large apartment complexes.
City officials said this year and 2020 have been the deadliest for Champaign, with the city experiencing a record number of confirmed shooting incidents, shooting victims and homicides in 2020.
The current year has delivered even more violence, including 14 gun deaths. As of Dec. 8, there have been 244 confirmed reports of shots fired, up from 189 for all of last year.
There have been 67 shooting victims as of Dec. 10, compared to 57 last year, according to a report to the city council prepared by Deputy City Manager Joan Walls.
A summary of the draft plan sets out three goals: preventing and reducing gun violence and promoting safety, community engagement and support and data-driven decision making.
“To be successful, gun-violence reduction strategies must be focused on those individuals, families and neighborhoods most impacted by violence in the community,” Walls wrote. “In the city of Champaign, the individuals who are most impacted by, and most likely to be involved in, gun violence are Black/African American males between the ages of 15 to mid-30s.”
Walls said Friday that curtailing gun violence must be a comprehensive and community effort.
“To effectively implement this blueprint, it will take an entire community from all disciplines to commit to this work, including health, education, social services, justice, policy, faith-based and the private sector,” she wrote in her report to the council.
Walls said addressing gun violence has been a top priority of the city council and staff.
“What this plan allows is for us to look at it in a comprehensive way that includes a multi-pronged approach,” she said.