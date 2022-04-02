CHAMPAIGN — A stretch of a key road in Champaign’s North End would be designated as Honorary Bishop King James Underwood Street under a proposal to be considered by the city council.
The 83-year-old Underwood is founder of New Free Will Baptist Church, where he has served as senior pastor for 32 years.
His stepson, church Elder Herbert “Hub” Burnett, said Underwood “built it with his bare hands” — literally.
Underwood said in an earlier interview that God told him to build a church, so he began digging with a shovel at the corner of Grove and Sixth streets. Later, others pitched in, and after two years, the church was finished, debt-free.
The proposal — which would cover Grove from the corner where the church stands on Sixth east to the city line at Wright Street — has received the support of University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones, Professor Emeritus Ruppert Downing, area pastors and his family.
Wrote Jones: “From bringing the gift of music to children to advocating for access to social services to helping new African American university students find a place of welcome in a strange new home to taping school board meetings to keep parents informed to delivering food to those who need it — there seems to be no job or task that the Rev. Underwood will not take onto his own shoulders in service to others.”
Underwood’s wife, Evelyn, said they appreciate all of those who have written on his behalf.
“We’re grateful for the consideration, and we look forward to the decision by the council,” she said.
In addition to serving as senior pastor at the church, Underwood worked a full-time job at Alloy Engineering Casting for 35 years, “which is why I think a lot of people respect him more,” Burnett said.
Underwood also served for eight years as bishop of a nine-state conference of Baptist churches of which the Champaign church is a member, according to Burnett.
The honorary street proposal will come before the council at Tuesday’s study session and would advance to a regular council meeting if it receives the support of at least five council members in a poll.
If approved, the street designation would remain for 10 years.
In the application for the designation, Underwood’s daughter, Janet Ross, said “through religious sense of security by the Bible, Bishop Underwood has given residents a sense of security, a sense of hope and belonging in a city that is changing with community pride and understanding (and) all cultures play an important role in the development of the city growth.”
Underwood was selected to serve as a representative in this area for Project Reality in 1985, a program dealing with adolescent health education, teaching and evaluating abstinence-education programs in public schools. It provides curriculum training, speakers and resources for thousands of adolescents regarding the importance of abstinence.
Underwood has done outreach service for UI students, welcoming them, transporting them and providing them meals on Sunday, among other activities.
He also provided outreach to those at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul when it was open and conducted weekly religious services there.
Ross said Underwood repairs cars at no cost to the owner so the person can report to work or attend classes. She said he and the church have given care packages to the needy and prayed for others during times of crisis.
He and the church have contributed funds to needy families at Thanksgiving and food baskets at Christmas, and the church provides clothing and food giveaways and a food pantry.
Under his leadership, the church established and sponsored events such as the Good Morning Breakfast program for Birch Village Housing Project children until the Champaign school district took over the program.
Underwood moved to Champaign from Mississippi in 1951. He served as associate minister and ordained pastor at Morning Star Free Will Baptist Church and later preached in Indianapolis prior to starting New Free Will Baptist.