CHAMPAIGN — Plans for the next phase of the Bristol Place neighborhood development off North Market Street will be presented at Tuesday’s Champaign City Council meeting.
The first phase provided 64 single-family homes and 26 townhouses.
The next phase, a $14 million project, will serve income-eligible seniors.
Plans call for a four-story apartment complex at the corner of Market and Tower streets for those 62 and older. It will have 60 total units; 45 will be one-bedroom, while the other 15 will be two-bedroom.
Also included will be a community room on the first floor with a media and fitness center overlooking a courtyard with a fire pit, according to a memo to the council from Jennifer Carlson, the city’s neighborhood programs manager.
Carlson said Tuesday’s presentation is intended to get feedback from the council — a necessary step before developer AHDVS LLC applies to the Illinois Housing Development Authority for a dollar-for-dollar federal credit for affordable-housing developments.
Plans are for AHDVS to apply for the credit next February, then submit a final development proposal to the city for approval, with construction potentially beginning toward the end of next year, Carlson said.
The city, which is partnering with the developer and the Housing Authority of Champaign County on the Bristol Place redevelopment, has already invested $9.5 million in the first phase, Carlson said.
Demand was high for the first phase, she said, and she expects the next units to go just as quickly.
The third phase, to begin after the completion of Phase 2, could include another 60-unit apartment for low-income seniors.