CHAMPAIGN — Pregnancy and pregnancy-related health conditions, among them abortion, may soon be a separate protected class under Champaign’s human-rights ordinance.
Under a change in the ordinance coming to the city council today, protections under the “pregnancy” category would be specifically defined to include pregnancy, childbirth, past pregnancy, use of fertility treatments, miscarriage, lactation, breastfeeding, contraception, abortion, postpartum depression and “other related medical conditions,” according to a memo from Community Relations Manager Janel Gomez.
The change is needed to bring the city’s human-rights ordinance in line with current state law, she said.
“This response came directly from a state-issued guidance, which in itself was in response to a Supreme Court decision last year,” Gomez said.
The current wording in the city’s human-rights ordinance protects pregnancy within definitions for “marital status” and “sex,” but it doesn’t include pregnancy as a separate protected class.
Nor are pregnancy-related conditions codified.
“The Illinois Human Rights Act provides broad protection against discrimination based on a person’s current pregnancy, past pregnancy, potential or intended pregnancy, and medical conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth,” Gomez said.
“Fundamental reproductive health decisions relating to pregnancy, such as use of contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management and fertility care, are protected in Illinois.”
Employers and housing providers could potentially violate those protections, for example, if someone makes a moral decision based on a prospective tenant’s or employee’s pregnancy-related decision, Gomez said.
“We just want people to know that pregnancy and pregnancy-related decisions are protected,” she said.
The council will also consider extending the permitted reporting time frame for discrimination complaints under the city’s human-rights ordinance from 180 to 300 days from the date of the incident, also to conform with state law.
If the council approves the change, city staff plan to provide education to the public about the changes, initially focusing on reproductive-health and public-health providers, Gomez said.