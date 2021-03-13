CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday on a $262,500 settlement for a woman who sued the city after allegedly tripping on overgrown rebar.
Edna K. Gammill sued the city in February 2020, alleging that after she tripped in August 2019 near the intersection of University Avenue and Second Street, she had to have shoulder surgery and physical therapy.
Her attorney, Mattoon- based Brent Holmes, said that on the south side of University, there had been concrete planter boxes that had been removed.
“Unfortunately, they failed to remove some rebar that was sticking up above the ground but camouflaged by grass that had grown up around the rebar,” Holmes said.
The settlement was reached after a mediation session last month.
“She is recovered to the extent that she can,” Holmes said. “She has permanent restrictions, limitations and pain in the right arm and shoulder.”
If the settlement is approved, Gammill will drop the lawsuit.
The city will pay the settlement out of its Retained Risk fund, according to a memo from city staff.
Gammill’s lawsuit also named the Champaign Park District because it placed the planters, but city attorney Fred Stavins said it wasn’t involved in removing them and would’ve been dropped from the lawsuit had a settlement not been reached.
The council will also vote on a resolution designating Chester Street between Neil and Walnut streets as Black Lives Matter Honorary Street.
It had considered painting a Black Lives Matter mural on that stretch of road, which runs in front of the City Building, but voted that down in a January study session.
It instead directed staff to prepare an honorary street designation, which would have a unique sign.
“Typically, honorary street signs have white text on a brown background and are 9 inches tall and 36 inches wide,” the memo said. “The Black Lives Matter honorary street sign is proposed to have yellow text on a black background, similar to the color scheme of many of the Black Lives Matter street murals in other cities across the country, and will be larger in size than the typical sign to increase visibility,” at 12 by 48 inches.