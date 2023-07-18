CHAMPAIGN — Security in downtown Champaign may be beefed up even more to help keep the area safer from large pop-up parties and crime.
The city is already contracting with a private security firm to help keep order downtown, and now a proposal is going to the city council Tuesday to spend nearly $130,000 on a security-camera system for three downtown parking lots and the Hill Street Parking Deck.
Since 2017, the city has had a security-camera system at the City Building at 102 N. Neil St. and Champaign Police Department at 82 E. University Ave, according to IT Director Mark Toalson.
Since then, multiple cameras have been added in and around the City Building and, as of late last year, at the new Equity and Engagement and Neighborhood Services facility at 205 W. Park Ave., Toalson said in a memo to the council.
All the security cameras, provided by Lombard-based Current Technologies Corp., are connected to the same viewing system, allowing for live feeds to be viewed any time by METCAD dispatchers and other staff, he said.
“In recent years, the downtown area has been greatly affected by large crowds, particularly on weekends,” Toalson wrote. “There have been several pop-up parties that required other police agencies to provide mutual aid for crowd control.”
What’s more, he said, the gate arms on the Hill Street garage have been broken several times by people intentionally driving into them or physically moving them, and other intentional damage has left the parking gate at the Washington Street lot without an arm.
“Law enforcement has little to no ability currently to identify the responsible parties for damage and unlawful activities in the lots and the deck,” Toalson said.
Under the proposal going to the council, cameras to be installed at parking lots and the parking deck would be capable of capturing high-resolution video day and night, and cameras that can read license plates would be installed at each entrance.
The camera system for the three lots and the Hill Street garage would run $129,703, and an additional switch and firewall to be installed at the parking garage would run about $12,000.