URBANA — Two of the Champaign County Board’s 11 districts will become majority-minority districts under the reapportionment map that the board approved Thursday night.
Called the “equity” map, it was supported by board Democrats and soundly rejected by Republicans who were critical of its treatment of rural and smaller community interests.
“It’s a slap in the face to everybody in the county, urban and rural,” said Republican board member Aaron Esry.
The equity map was the work of Democratic board Chairman Kyle Patterson, and it designates districts 6 and 11 taking in northern Champaign and Urbana as majority-minority districts. Under redrawn boundaries, District 6 will shift some to the north and east and District 11 will shift a bit east, he said.
Patterson said the map also keeps the urban areas of Champaign-Urbana and Savoy together and doesn’t have any rural communities overlapping districts.
As of the 2010 Census, about one-third of Champaign County’s population was non-White, and a map with majority-minority districts could have been achieved before, Patterson contended.
“In my mind, there is no reason why every map could not achieve that goal,” he said.
Fellow board Democrat Stephanie Fortado said it was disappointing that the equity map was the only one of those under consideration that had two majority-minority districts.
Republican board member Jim Goss said he had no issues with two majority-minority districts, but he did take issue with what he called the gerrymandering of District 4, where both seats are currently held by Republicans.
Plus, he said, the board should not be deciding on a map without updated population figures.
Under the reapportionment plan approved Thursday, the board remains divided into 11 districts with two members elected from each.
In all, there were 11 redistricting maps up for consideration, with three of them recommended by County Executive Darlene Kloeppel, who worked with a community advisory group to develop proposals.
Kloeppel said she will probably veto the board’s choice, though she needs to review the comments about why members favored the equity map before she decides.
She has six days to act, and if she chooses to veto, she will need to notify the board in writing, after which the choice will go back before the board again in June. The board has until July 1 to approve a new map, she said.