URBANA — Champaign County Board Democrats started the holiday weekend with another victory for their chosen reapportionment map.
But that didn’t happen without board Republicans and some members of the public criticizing the timing of the special meeting called solely to override County Executive Darlene Kloeppel’s veto of the map — and further urging the board to both wait for updated population data and to conduct a more open process.
As expected, all 14 board Democrats at the Friday evening meeting again voted in favor of the reapportionment map they’d voted for May 20, easily overriding Kloeppel’s veto.
The new map, called the “equity” map, will affect the next decade’s worth of board elections by adjusting boundaries for the 11 districts.
The work of Democratic board Chairman Kyle Patterson, the equity map designates two districts, 6 and 11 in northern Champaign and Urbana, as majority-minority districts intended to maximize minority-voter impact.
Kloeppel vetoed that map based in part on concerns about what she said was a 17.3 percent population variance between districts based on estimates. She also called on board members to work through their differences before voting on a map.
Earlier this week, Republican board member Aaron Esry and the rest of the GOP caucus sent an email to Patterson and the full board questioning the rush in calling a special meeting on the Friday night of a holiday weekend when Democrats had the votes to override Kloeppel’s veto and could have done so at the board’s next regular meeting June 24.
“The timing of this special meeting leaves a lot to be desired! It also reeks of the Champaign County Democratic Party still being desperate to get the map passed with little to no public comment on it, seeing as how the party made no mention that this is the map you support until last week,” Esry said, reading the email aloud.
The new map should equally represent rural areas and small towns, St. Joseph Village President Tami Fruhling-Voges wrote in a letter to the board read by Republican board member Jim Goss.
Goss was one of several board Republicans who read letters aloud from constituents and said they had numerous calls from others complaining about the process that was followed and the special meeting called for a time when people may be unable to provide input due to holiday weekend travel plans.
Goss further said the special meeting to override Kloeppel’s veto cost taxpayers $1,000 when the vote could have been done at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
Fellow Republican board member Brad Passalacqua said he had multiple calls from people comparing what’s going on in Champaign County to what’s going on in Cook County. None of the callers want Champaign County to be a “little Chicago,” he said.
Patterson said the board already passed the equity map with a supermajority.
He and board Democrat Eric Thorsland said the special meeting was called so the board could move on from the map and get down to work on how the county should spend the $40 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding it will receive over the next two years.