URBANA — The Champaign County Board now has another alternative redistricting map to consider.
This one, submitted by Democratic board Chairman Kyle Patterson, used updated 2020 Census data and added a third majority-minority district — District 8 in central Champaign-Urbana, in which the largest minority population is Asian, Patterson said.
Majority-minority districts are intended to maximize the impact of minority voters in elections.
The board had already approved a new map carving out boundaries for its 11 two-member districts in May, designating Districts 6 and 11 in northern Champaign and Urbana as majority-minority districts. That map was approved before updated census data was available.
In September, County Executive Darlene Kloeppel proposed a new map that used newly available census data and also added District 8 as a third majority-minority district.
The population variance between districts in Kloeppel’s new map is at 6.71 percent, compared with 15.03 percent for the one the board already approved.
The latest map cuts the overall variance to 0.06 percent.
A public hearing on the new maps will be conducted at the board’s committee-of-the-whole meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
If the board chooses to vote on a new map, that won’t happen until its next regular meeting Oct. 21.
The redistricting process is done after each decennial census and sets county board district boundaries for the next 10 years.