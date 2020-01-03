CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Board member Charles Young invites his constituents to let him know what’s on their mind over coffee at meetings in January and February.
The District 6 Democrat, who represents several precincts in Champaign, will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 11 in Room 101 of the Leonhard Recreation Center, 2307 Sangamon Drive, C.
He’ll also meet with residents from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the meeting room at the Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St., C.
Young was elected to the county board in fall 2018 to serve a two-year term.