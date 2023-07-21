URBANA — The Champaign County Board's July meeting was the final one for Republican board member Stan Harper.
The Ogden-area farmer has retired from the board after 11 years. The District 3 representative was one of six Republicans on the 22-member board.
Harper's replacement will be required to be a Republican, and he said anyone interested in filling the balance of his term — which ends Nov. 30, 2024 — should get in touch with the county Republican Party.
Prior to serving on the county board, Harper served 22 years as a trustee of the Ogden-Royal Fire Protection District and 22 years as a board member in the Prairieview-Ogden school district, he said.
During his time on the county board, he served on several committees, among them the county facilities committee, which he chaired from 2018-20.
Harper said his years on the county board were "a learning experience," but it's time to go.
"I'm 68 years old. I've got grandkids running around," he said.