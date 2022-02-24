URBANA — Some Champaign County Board members have accused county Board of Review Chair John Bergee of misusing a county credit card to charge two carry-out staff meals in December totaling about $158.
The purchases, one for $18.63 from Jimmy John’s and the other for $140 for a year-end celebratory meal from Biaggi’s, were made with the supervisor of assessment’s county credit card.
At Thursday’s county board meeting, Bergee said he reimbursed the county before the credit-card bill arrived after speaking to County Executive Darlene Kloeppel, who told him it was against policy to use a county credit card for meals.
“Darlene told me one thing you can’t pay for (with the credit card) is food,” he said.
Bergee began with the board of review — the governmental body that holds hearings on property-tax appeals — in August. He and the other two board members were all new because all three former members quit in June.
County board member Jim Goss, R-District 1, said using a county credit card for meals is against county policy, “and they should know that.”
“It should be fairly obvious that you don’t get to do that on the county’s dime,” he said.
County Auditor George Danos later contended that the only county policy that refers to meal purchases is a travel policy that didn’t apply in this situation.
The county’s purchasing policy “doesn’t expressly forbid” meals bought for a celebration, he said.
He listed the meal charges as nonconforming, Danos said, because Finance Director Tami Ogden advised him they should be reported that way.
County board member Stephanie Fortado, D-District 8, said the county’s lack of training for new employees in this area is problematic and called for initial and consistent training on how to use the county credit cards.
“What I am saying is people shouldn’t have to guess whether this is OK,” she said.