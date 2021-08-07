URBANA — The Champaign County Board of Review may be back at full strength later this month.
The three-member board effectively suspended operations in late June after all three members quit just ahead of the annual 10-week period for taxpayers to challenge the assessed values on their properties for tax purposes.
The board of review handles assessment complaints from July 1 through Sept. 10 each year and determines fair market values.
One of the three seats on the board was filled recently by local architect John Bergee of Champaign, and he has been on the job since Monday.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel has submitted nominees to the county board to fill the two remaining seats — Susan Frobish of Urbana and Debra Estes of Fisher. The board could potentially approve them Aug. 26, Kloeppel said.
Bergee said the board of review has received just under 200 assessment complaints to date.
There must be at least two board-of-review members in place to make decisions, he said, but he is in the office doing administrative functions, accepting the complaints and getting back in touch with property owners.
The majority of complaints this year are expected to be from commercial property owners challenging their assessments due to the impact of the pandemic, and commercial-property complaints typically come in late in the filing period, Bergee said.
If the county board approves the appointments of Frobish and Estes, they will also fulfill the partisan requirements for the board of review, which must have two Democrats and one Republican. Frobish and Bergee are Democrats, while Estes is a Republican, Kloeppel said.
All three are also real-estate brokers.
Bergee, of Champaign, has a degree in architecture and has worked in design, construction and cost estimating.
Estes is also a trustee on the Fisher village board.
Frobish is also a former board-of-review member.