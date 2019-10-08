URBANA — After an impassioned plea from Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, the Champaign County Board’s facilities committee on Monday unanimously endorsed the consolidation of the county’s two jails.
The committee also requested that the full county board discuss, evaluate and approve a jail-consolidation plan developed by architectural firm Reifsteck Reid and work with the county’s finance committee to identify a way to pay for the proposal.
“We do this through careful and thoughtful analysis of the varied and voluminous deficiencies of the 40-year-old sheriff’s office and downtown jail,” committee Vice Chairman Steve Summers said.
“To me, there is no choice,” committee member Jodi Wolken said. “Doing nothing is not a choice.”
Added committee member Jon Rector: “It is not right to kick this down the road for 10 years.”
The public safety project would cost an estimated $47,178,772 if built in 2022 — the earliest date under consideration — according to figures presented last month by architect Chuck Reifsteck.
But not taking action will put correctional officers’ safety at risk, Heuerman told committee members. His voice cracked as he explained the dire situation at the county jail in downtown Urbana.
“Excuse me if I’m a little emotional, but I really care for my officers,” he said. “We have had a correctional officer jumped twice in the last two weeks at the downtown jail. Both times, the person went to the hospital.
“When we talk about safety, not only of the inmates but also of the correctional officers, this is exactly what I am talking about.”
Heuerman said he wanted to stress to the people of Champaign County: “We cannot continue to be at the downtown jail.”
“Inmates are finding parts of vents, and they are picking them out and they can easily use them,” Heuerman said. “Luckily, this particular inmate, who was mentally ill, had a conscience and came to the correctional officer to say he picked this out of the dilapidated building. That easily could have been a correctional officer that is dead.”
Heuerman said the public can see problems just by walking into the lobby of the sheriff’s office, which is above the downtown jail.
“We had people coming in for interviews the other day stomping on cockroaches in the lobby,” he said. “People don’t need to be in a facility like this. I don’t want my guys and gals to die. I don’t want an inmate sue us for inhumane or unfair treatment.”
County board member Charles Young said he would like to see a public event or rally to inform the general public about the urgent need for changes with the jails.
“We gotta sell this and tell the folks to come out,” Young said.