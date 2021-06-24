URBANA — The Champaign County Board board is taking two steps toward addressing what’s become a big issue — improving high-speed internet access across the county.
On Thursday night, board members approved issuing a request for proposals to hire a consultant to study broadband access countywide and identify service providers and potential partners for broadband expansion.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel estimated the study will cost less than $50,000.
The board also approved the establishment of a task force to guide the process of expanding broadband access.
The task force will include Democratic board Chairman Kyle Patterson; board members Brad Passalacqua, R-District 4, Jacob Paul, R-District 1, Samantha Carter, D-District 6, and Eric Thorsland, D-District 7; Chief Information Officer M.C. Neal; and community members to be appointed later.
In other business:
- Board members authorized a $13,048 three-month raise for the chair of the board of review in the wake of two recent resignations on the three-member board.
That’s half the amount Kloeppel proposed to accommodate the increased workload for the position between July and December.
Board of review members earn $43,904 a year, and the county board rejected a proposed $26,096 pay bonus for the chair, which represented a more-than-100-percent increase for six months.
The amount approved was a compromise proposed by board member Stephanie Fortado, D-District 8, who suggested approving half for three months and revisiting the board of review workload and staffing in August.
- A budget amendment to fund a $770,436 increased appropriation for the Champaign County Mental Health Board to expand grants to local substance-abuse and mental-health agencies failed with 14 board members in favor, one short of the 15 needed.
- The board delayed discussion until possibly next month on the topic of giving county employees who worked through the first year of the pandemic a pay bonus.
The subject arose after two county department heads, Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath and Michael Williams, director of probation and court services, suggested the board consider $10 an hour in premium back pay for their employees who worked in person for the first year of the pandemic, between March 17, 2020, and March 1, 2021.
Kloeppel advised the board to reject the proposal because no county employees have lost any money due to the pandemic.
She said in the event that the board did want to award premium-pay bonuses, she would suggest an across-the-board one-time payment $500 for all county employees who worked full-time between March and December 2020.
Fortado suggested delaying the discussion until next month and urged consideration of such questions as whether the board wants to provide a bonus, and if so, how much; whether payment of bonuses should include employees of the Regional Planning Commission and higher wage earners; and if a bonus should be spaced out to provide an incentive for employee retention.
Board member Jim McGuire, R-District 4, also suggested that consideration be given to which employees worked in their offices and had contact with the public.