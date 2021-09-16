URBANA — The person elected as Champaign County clerk in 2022 could get a $20,000 raise and the person elected as county executive could see a $47,000 pay cut under a proposal from one county board member.
Democrat Steve Summers, who is a candidate for county executive next year, made the proposal at a committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday.
The board deferred action on the salaries until its next meeting Sept. 23.
If approved, Summers’ proposed raise for the clerk’s position, which would boost the salary to $117,569, and proposed cut for the executive’s position to $70,000 wouldn’t kick in until after the 2022 election.
Also part of Summers’ proposal are 3 percent cost-of-living-adjustment raises for the executive, clerk, treasurer and sheriff — all of which are up for election next year — for each of the four years of their upcoming terms.
Summers said the larger raise for the clerk elected in 2022 is based on a plan approved by voters in April to consolidate the functions of the recorder of deed’s office into the clerk’s office at the end of this year.
“If somebody does more work, I think they should be compensated for it,” Summers said.
Summers declared his intention to seek a reduction in the county executive’s salary when he recently announced plans to run for that office, contending that the executive is paid too much.
Based on next fiscal year’s salaries, which were set by the board before the current officeholders’ terms began in 2018, Clerk Aaron Ammons is set to get a raise from $95,656 to $97,569 for the upcoming year.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel, who isn’t running for re-election, and Sheriff Dustin Heuerman are set to get raises next year from $119,614 to $122,006. And the salary of county Treasurer Cassandra Johnson, who was elected in 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Laurel Prussing, is set to rise from $96,656 to $97,569.
The board is legally required to set compensation for the elected offices of clerk, sheriff, treasurer and executive at least 180 days before the next term begins, which in this case would mean by its April 2022 meeting, according to William Colbrook, the county’s director of administration.
Finance committee Chairwoman Stephanie Fortado said the circuit clerk, auditor and coroner, who were all elected in 2020, won’t get raises for the remainder of their four-year terms because their salaries were set when the county was in worse financial shape.
The board will address those salaries prior to the next time they are up for election in 2024, she said.
Kloeppel included 3 percent cost-of-living raises for non-union employees in her budget proposal for fiscal 2022, which has not yet been approved by the county board.