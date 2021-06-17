URBANA — If ever rural Champaign County residents have made it known that their need for decent internet access has reached the critical point, it’s been during the pandemic.
Issues trying to work from home and attend meetings remotely, kids falling behind on school work due to poor connections, farmers dependent on data and isolated family members trying to stay in touch with each other — those are some of the needs people put into letters asking the county to use some of it’s $40 million-plus in federal coronavirus relief funding to help expand broadband access.
“Broadband is critical, obviously, for all of us, urban or rural,” said Champaign County Farm Bureau Manager Brad Uken.
“But this past year has shown us just how critical it is,” he said, adding there are “some real challenges out there about good, reliable internet.”
Help may be on the way.
The county board plans to devote a June 29 study session to beginning the process of what can be done about lack of broadband access in what may be thousands of homes in the county.
Board Finance Chairwoman Stephanie Fortado said addressing the broadband issue has bipartisan support on the board.
Letters from the public about why people need better broadband access were “powerful,” she said, and it’s clear that the county is permitted to spend its federal funding — money intended to help with pandemic recovery — on broadband.
“And if we want to be a county that’s competitive for business, for residents, having a solid broadband infrastructure, to me, is an investment that is really important for future generations and for the county to just be the best county it can be,” Fortado said. “To me, it’s something for everybody — it’s something that everybody needs.”
Board member Jim Goss said in some areas of the county, internet access is just “slightly better than dial-up” and some areas don’t even have that.
“Last year has shown us if you don’t have reliable internet access, you really don’t have much,” he said.
Every farmer he knows would love to have faster internet, Goss said.
When cellphones can get better service than desktop computers, that’s a problem, he said.
Fortado said she and Goss are planning the study session to include presentations to be made by internet providers who are being invited to speak.
The board may need to set up a subcommittee to work on this issue, she said, and both she and Goss said a study will likely need to be undertaken to learn what’s available in terms of infrastructure and service countywide.
A study will need to look at not just infrastructure but affordability, Fortado said.
“I think one of the first steps may be hiring a consultant to do a study,” board Chairman Kyle Patterson said.
Even trying to conduct county board meetings on Zoom has made the need for broadband access more apparent, as some rural board members have had to participate with bad connections, he said.
“It’s definitely something that we want to look at, particularly in rural areas,” Patterson said. “In our eyes, it’s a 21st century necessity to have high-speed internet.”
What the county can’t do is to spend all its federal funds on broadband, he said. And even if it could do that, the $40 million-plus it is getting wouldn’t cover the entire cost.
Fortado said the study session on broadband is coming first because broadband has been by far the issue the board has heard about the most from constituents.
But the board will be tackling at least three other issues the public has raised for use of some of the federal funds.
Upcoming sessions this summer will focus on needs of the immigrant community, addressing community violence and water- and sewer- management issues, Fortado said.