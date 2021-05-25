URBANA -- Champaign County Board Chairman Kyle Patterson has called a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Friday for the board to vote on overriding County Executive Darlene Kloeppel’s veto of the redistricting map board Democrats chose last week.
“I have called a special meeting instead of waiting until the June regular county board meeting because it’s time for Champaign County to get to work instead of rehashing settled political issues,” Patterson said Tuesday.
The board approved Patterson’s “equity” map in a 14-7 vote last Thursday, and Kloeppel vetoed it a day later.
The equity map reapportions 11 county board districts with adjusted boundaries and includes two majority-minority districts -- districts 6 and 11 -- in northern Champaign and Urbana.
“It is very unfortunate that the county executive did not take the opportunity to work with the county board on a map that was ideal for both the executive and the county board before the vote was taken,” Patterson said. “I personally spoke with Executive Kloeppel on May 3 to inform her of the equity map and also submitted the equity map to the executive’s redistricting commission on that same date. The commission discussed the equity map at their meeting on May 6.”
Patterson said Kloeppel’s action was frustrating because the new map was passed with a "veto-proof super-majority."
The board can override the veto with 14 votes, he said.
Kloeppel said her veto was based, in part, on public input that was solicited and incorporated as her own recommended county board district maps were being developed.
She also said the board had one opportunity for public input the same night as the map vote, and that it was unlikely the board had adequate time to consider those comments.
Kloeppel also said she had concerns that “starting with large population variances using estimates may lead to more significant population variances when census data are released, putting the county at risk for legal challenges to the plan.”