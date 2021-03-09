URBANA — Work underway since January to propose a new Champaign County Board district map is likely to be on hold due to a delay in producing data from the 2020 U.S. census.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said a 13-member advisory group intended to provide community perspective in the redistricting plan has met three times, but won’t be able to do much more until after census data becomes available in September.
The group will meet again March 25, she said, and then will likely take a break for the rest of the spring and summer until 2020 census data is in hand.
Kloeppel had initially hoped to bring the county board a redistricting plan for a vote in June.
Redrawing district boundaries is a process that is required every decade under state law to balance representation with any shifts in population that have occurred since the last census.
The new district boundaries will dictate how county board members are elected in the decade to come.
The current board is made up of 22 members, two in each of 11 districts. That structure was put in place after the board voted in 2010 to whittle down its size from 27 members in nine districts and new district lines were drawn, with all 22 seats up for election in 2012.
Kloeppel said she would like to reduce the size of the board even more, but add more districts, with 15-19 districts in all, each with a single representative.
Having 22 members is “too unwieldy,” she said.
Both Democrats and Republicans on the board have already decided they want to keep the size of the board and number of districts the same after discussing it at their caucuses.
The current size of the board is working well, according to board Democrat Stephanie Fortado of Champaign.
County Republican Caucus leader Jim Goss said there’s been some push from the community to change to single-member districts, and before he began serving on the county board he may have felt the same way.
But the problem with single-member districts is nobody can ever miss a meeting, Goss said.
With two members per district, there’s an opportunity when one board member is ill or going to be out of town to call the other, provide input from constituents and still have the district represented in votes, he said.
One concern he has: that new boundaries are drawn to make sure rural residents, which rely more heavily on county services than city residents, are represented as well as possible.