CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said he has purged from the voter rolls seven non-citizens who were registered here due thanks in part to a glitch at the secretary of state’s office.
In Champaign County, two such people were wrongly allowed to vote in the 2018 general election. A third voted in the 2006 general election, well before automatic voter registration was in place.
The other four people never voted here, Ammons said during a Thursday appearance on WDWS’ “A Penny for Your Thoughts.”
Ammons, a Democrat, took over the clerk’s office from Republican Gordy Hulten after winning election to the post in 2018. He said he’s not sure how the 2006 voter wasn’t caught.
Republican Mark Shelden, now the county’s recorder of deeds, had Ammons’ job in 2006. He said that year, he was aware of one voter who was becoming a naturalized citizen. Shelden said the person was not prosecuted.
In both elections, Champaign County results show that no race was close enough that one or two votes would have changed the result.
Ammons said he’ll continue to investigate the matter and turn over his findings to the state’s attorney’s office.
“The other thing that I think is important that was sent to us from the state board of elections is that if there was a mistake made by the state and these individuals were sent credentials that made them think they could vote, they are not in violation of any moral-turpitude laws or anything that should restrict them or have them deported,” Ammons said.