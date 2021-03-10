URBANA — Beware of a new phone scam in which callers are claiming to need personal banking and financial information to settle delinquent property taxes, a local county office warned Wednesday.
Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons' office became aware of the calls Tuesday, and said the number showing up on the calls is the clerk’s office's main number, 217-384-3720.
The county clerk’s office said it will never personally contact anyone by phone to settle delinquent property taxes, and anyone receiving such a call is asked to report it to the clerk’s office.